HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A teenage girl drowned at the Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center Wednesday night, according to Hillsboro police.
Officers and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue medics responded to 950 block of Southeast Maple Street just before 9:30 p.m.
According to law enforcement, the girl was found underwater following a swim team practice.
Lifeguards and medics attempted to resuscitate her, but were not successful.
Law enforcement continues to investigate.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
