GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police have released the identity of the person killed in a shooting that took place on Tuesday.

At about 7:40 p.m., police responded to multiple “shots fired” calls in the area of Northeast 9th Street and Northeast Hood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting but did not find a victim.

+2 Gresham police investigating deadly shooting GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – At least one person died Tuesday night in the second deadly shooting in Gresham in two weeks.

A short time later, 911 callers reported a vehicle stopped near Southeast Division Street and Southeast 182nd Avenue and it appeared someone inside was hurt.

Officers found 17-year-old Seneca Xavier Alexander, of Portland, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, but pronounced dead a short time later.

The medical examiner’s office determined Alexander died as a result of being shot and has ruled the death a homicide.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719 or toll-free at 1-888-989-3505.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone who would like to submit an anonymous tip can do so at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.