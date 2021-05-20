Teen left with broken facial bones in robbery at Clackamas Town Center Transit Center

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Portland-area mother says her son was jumped and robbed at Clackamas Town Center Wednesday and deputies are now trying to find the people responsible.
Christi Boom says her son was going shopping with friends and got on the MAX train in Gresham. She says her 17-year-old son had taken her Gucci backpack with him, which was why he was targeted.
“It could happen to someone else and it could be really worse next time,” Boom said.
She said several young men got on the MAX train in Portland, and when the train arrived at Clackamas Town Center, that’s where her son got off. She said the group of young men followed and jumped her son to steal the backpack.
“He got punched from behind and I think that’s when they shattered the bones in his face. He went down and he tried to regain his footing and another kid punched him and they grabbed him by the bag and they flung him backwards and I don’t know how many times he was hit,” Boom said.
She says she got a call from her son as he was in the ambulance and she rushed to the hospital.
“Seeing him lying in that hospital bed like that is just heartbreaking. As a parent, you want to protect your kids and even though he’s 17, he’s still my baby,” she said.
To make matters worse, this was exactly what Boom had been fearing after seeing several reports of other people being jumped in the news lately.
“I’d just seen on Facebook that Glenn Otto situation with those kids being jumped and then there was another post the next day and I remember thinking, I have a 17-year-old boy, I was concerned. But, I didn’t think it was going to happen, and then when I got the phone call it was almost not real,” she said.
Now, Boom says she wants the people responsible for her son’s attack off the street. She said she doesn’t want them to hurt anyone else.
“What happened to my son is already done, I can’t take it back. I hope these kids get caught. But, my main concern is just stopping it from happening to another family in the area,” said Boom.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said it is actively investigating the reports of a group using physical force to steal items. No arrests have been made.
