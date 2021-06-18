WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a 16-year-old girl has been found safe after being reported missing on June 11 in Washington County.
Mianii Webster recently moved to Oregon from another state and police say she is unfamiliar with the area. Her father said she left the family home in the Tanasbourne area near Northwest 185th Avenue and Northwest Cornell Road on June 8.
Deputies would like to thank everyone who helped in the search.
