PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An 18-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in southeast Portland.
Emergency crews responded to Southeast 165th Avenue and Division Street at 5:31 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators said a driver was westbound on Division Street and approaching 165th Avenue when the driver hit the pedestrian.
The 18-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries described by police as serious.
The driver left the scene before officers arrived.
No suspect information has been released by investigators. No other details were released, including where the pedestrian was when he was struck by the driver.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333 and reference case 19-384244.
