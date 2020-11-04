PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A teen pleaded guilty in juvenile court to charges including murder for a deadly shooting at a motel in northeast Portland in December 2018.
Jeremiah Hannon, now 17 years old, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of second-degree murder, second-degree robbery and third-degree assault.
He was sentenced to Oregon Youth Authority custody until he is 25 years old.
Hannon shot and killed 18-year-old Ian Olson in a Motel 6 room on Northeast Holladay Street on Dec. 21, 2018. Hannon was 15 years old at the time.
Family told FOX 12 in 2018 that Olson was a cancer survivor and had just learned his cancer was in remission when he was killed.
Investigators said Hannon tried to rob Olson before killing him. At the time, Hannon was already under the supervision of a juvenile detention center, according to court records.
Hannon was previously arrested in January 2018 for brutally attacking a man on a MAX train, according to investigators, after the victim had asked Hannon and another teen to turn down their music.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
