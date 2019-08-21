Teen pleads guilty to charges in deadly Willamina fire that killed friend’s grandpa

WILLAMINA, OR (KPTV) – One of three people accused in a deadly fire in Willamina pleaded guilty to charges Wednesday.
Jacob Thomas Brooks plead guilty to manslaughter in the first degree and arson in the first degree in connection with the fire that killed Dieter H. Aulig, 79, in June last year. According to investigators, Brooks and the other teen accused in the fire, Nicholas J.D. Aulig, Dieter’s grandson, conspired to steal a large amount of money being stored at the Auligs’ home.
Nicholas’s grandmother, Theresa Aulig, suffered non-life-threatening burns as a result of the fire at their home in the 38100 block of Southwest Tenbush Lane. Nicholas was found the day after the fire at Brooks’ house after authorities said they were concerned he may have been injured in the fire.
Brooks was 15 years old at the time of the fire and Nicholas was 14.
Brooks was arraigned earlier on adult charges of murder, manslaughter and first-degree arson. The murder charge Wednesday was dismissed as part of his plea deal.
A judge in juvenile court earlier this year found Nicholas within the jurisdiction of the court on murder, felony murder, first degree arson, and first degree aggravated theft.
A third suspect, Gerald Wayne Wolfe, 28, was arrested in connection with the fire earlier this year. He is facing charges including murder, two counts of arson in the first degree, and aggravated theft in the first degree.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.