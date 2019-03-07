VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A 19-year-old pleaded guilty to charges including kidnapping in connection with the abduction of a girl by her noncustodial mother.
Erick Garcia-Valdovinos also pleaded guilty to charges of theft of a motor vehicle and custodial interference Thursday.
He was sentenced to one year and five months in prison.
Garcia-Valdovinos was one of four people arrested following the abduction of 4-year-old Aranza Ochoa Lopez by her mother, Esmeralda Lopez-Lopez, in October 2018, according to police.
Investigators said the group conspired to rob a man of his car and credit cards and help facilitate Lopez-Lopez taking her daughter during a supervised visit at the Vancouver Mall.
An Amber Alert was not immediately issued in Oregon or Washington because police said they did not have a vehicle description for Lopez-Lopez. After they confirmed she was in the stolen car in California, an Amber Alert was issued there, but it was later canceled after it was determined they were in Mexico.
A 16-year-old suspect would later turn herself in at the U.S.-Mexico border after traveling with Lopez-Lopez and Aranza, according to police. The charges against that suspect were later dismissed.
One of the other suspects is scheduled to face trial this month, while Francisco Hernandez-Reyes, 18, pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping, robbery and theft of a motor vehicle in January and was sentenced to one year and five months in prison.
Lopez-Lopez and Aranza have not been located by law enforcement. A warrant remains for the arrest of Lopez-Lopez.
Court documents state Lopez-Lopez lost custody of her daughter a year before the abduction and had a history of beating the girl.
Child Protective Services in an affidavit said Lopez-Lopez was a danger to her daughter because of her history of abuse, her lack of participation in a mental health assessment and her history of erratic behavior.
