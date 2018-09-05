TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - A teen driver arrested after a deadly single-car crash on the Historic Columbia River Highway last month pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges including manslaughter and DUII.
Noah Boege, 18, crashed around 4 a.m. Aug. 24 on Highway 100 east of the Troutdale Bridge, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a passenger dead in the vehicle. The passenger was identified as 21-year-old Sarah Pearson, of Portland.
Boege remained at the scene after the crash and suffered minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies confirm the DUII charge Boege faces is from marijuana impairment. They say speed and other factors contributed to the crash.
Boege on Wednesday was arraigned on charges of manslaughter in the second degree, DUII and reckless driving. He is due in court again Oct. 16.
