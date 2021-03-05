Portland police

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A teenage boy was hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night in north Portland, according to police.

PPB officers responded to the 9500 block of North Calhoun Avenue at 9:48 p.m.

At the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

Police said the teen was conscious and talked to officers. He was transported to a hospital with an injury described as serious, but not life-threatening.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting and are not releasing a suspect description. Evidence was located suggesting the shooting happened on the 10000 block of North Burr Avenue, according to police. 

The shooting is under investigation. The case number is 21-58899. 

Three other shootings were reported late Thursday afternoon and evening:

  • On the 9500 block of North Wygant Street at 4:55 p.m. No known injuries or property damage. Case 21-58677. 
  • At Northeast Bryant Street and Garfield Avenue at 7:31 p.m. Two occupied homes were hit by gunfire, as well as one car. Case 21-58797.
  • At North Chicago Avenue and Kellogg Street at 9:22 p.m. No injuries or property damage was located. Case 21-58879. 

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference the above case numbers. 

(2) comments

Merlin
Merlin

13/90?

Report Add Reply
PDX2MtHood
PDX2MtHood

When will there be a press conference blaming white supremacy for all the shootings?

Report Add Reply

