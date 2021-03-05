PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A teenage boy was hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night in north Portland, according to police.
PPB officers responded to the 9500 block of North Calhoun Avenue at 9:48 p.m.
At the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
Police said the teen was conscious and talked to officers. He was transported to a hospital with an injury described as serious, but not life-threatening.
Police did not say what led up to the shooting and are not releasing a suspect description. Evidence was located suggesting the shooting happened on the 10000 block of North Burr Avenue, according to police.
The shooting is under investigation. The case number is 21-58899.
Three other shootings were reported late Thursday afternoon and evening:
- On the 9500 block of North Wygant Street at 4:55 p.m. No known injuries or property damage. Case 21-58677.
- At Northeast Bryant Street and Garfield Avenue at 7:31 p.m. Two occupied homes were hit by gunfire, as well as one car. Case 21-58797.
- At North Chicago Avenue and Kellogg Street at 9:22 p.m. No injuries or property damage was located. Case 21-58879.
Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference the above case numbers.
(2) comments
13/90?
When will there be a press conference blaming white supremacy for all the shootings?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.