CLARK COUNTY, WASH. (KPTV) - Two teenage sisters had a frightening experience in Clark County Tuesday night.
Deputies say a man tried to steal the keys to their car as one of the girls was inside.
The 13 and 18-year-old sisters say they were leaving the Hazel Dell Safeway around 10:30 p.m. when a man stopped them in the parking lot.
Julianah and Jazmin Dewitt were about to head home Tuesday night after picking up a cake from Safeway.
“He was coming, yelling at me, saying, ‘You stole my car! You stole my car!’” Jazmin said.
The teenagers say the man put his hands on the hood of their car and demanded they give it back, saying the car was stolen and it was his mother’s.
“Jumped out of the car, took off my shoes, and I ran so fast into the store," Julianah said. "And I went into there screaming like, ‘Help! Help! Somebody’s trying to steal me and my sister.’"
When Julianah ran for help, Jazmin says the suspect climbed in.
“He kept trying to grab the keys,” Jazmin explained. “And I just said, ‘Don’t touch me. Don’t touch me.’”
The man then ran inside Safeway and workers tried to help Julianah by quickly snapping photos of the suspect, while they say he continued his rant about the car before he took off.
Deputies say they’re still looking for him. The girls say he ran away after realizing it wasn’t his family car, which he claimed was red.
“At the end, he tried giving me a hug so I didn’t give him a hug back,” said Julianah. “And then he took off.”
FOX 12 reached out to deputies to find out whether or not a red car was reported stolen within the last few days, but did not immediately hear back.
Deputies say the suspect could face charges of robbery, vehicle prowl, and auto theft.
If you know who this man is, you’re asked to contact Deputy Dylan Roberts at Dylan.Roberts@clark.wa.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.