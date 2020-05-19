VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The teen son of Brent Luyster, the man in prison for murdering three people in Woodland, is accused of assault with a deadly weapon in Vancouver.
Brent Ward Luyster III, 16, was arrested May 5. He was arraigned in court Tuesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. He initially faced charges including attempted murder.
Brent Luyster III’s arrest was first reported by The Columbian earlier this month.
According to court documents, Luyster III pulled a knife and charged at the victim near East 27th Street and Grand Boulevard. Witnesses said Luyster had been staring at the victim’s girlfriend, leading to a confrontation.
The victim told police that Luyster “slashed” at him five to 10 times, while Luyster said he would kill him and referred to the victim as a gang member, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim told investigators he believed Luyster was going to kill him if he didn’t get out of the way, according to the affidavit. The victim’s girlfriend also told police she thought her boyfriend was going to die.
The probable cause affidavit states Luyster got back on his bike and left the scene, only to return 10 to 20 seconds later with the knife again in his hand. Witnesses said Luyster then attempted to run away due to the police sirens approaching the area.
Court documents state Luyster used a “large fix blade knife capable of causing death” and attacked the victim “in an extended assault, leaving and again returning to continue the assault.”
There was no information regarding the severity of the victim’s injuries.
Luyster’s father is Brent Luyster, who was convicted on three counts of aggravated murder in 2017, for the shooting deaths of three people in Woodland in 2016.
Investigators said the elder Luyster is a white supremacist who committed the murders while out on bail in an assault case.
The elder Luyster was sentenced to three life sentences in prison. He had attempted to escape from the Clark County Jail in February 2017.
Brent Luyster III pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday and is scheduled for trail on Sept. 8. His bail is $250,000. His name is being reported due to the severity of the charge against him.
