PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - When the controversial Netflix show 13 Reasons Why made its debut, some mental health experts praised it for bringing the issue of teen suicide to the forefront nationwide.
However, some feared it would lead to a spike in teen suicides. A new study reveals their fears were not unwarranted.
Scientists who conducted the study, published this week in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, discovered that in the month after the show was released the teen suicide rate rose by 28.9%, with the trend continuing the following year.
“The study didn't surprise me at all,” Providence Psychologist Tyson Payne said. “I saw a significant increase of teens and even children younger than that coming in.”
13 Reasons Why centers around a girl named Hannah, who takes her life. Payne believes the show glorifies suicide.
“Oftentimes, children feel hopeless. They feel depressed. That is a normal adolescent experience,” The mental health professional said. “This show kind of said, ‘okay, if you're feeling like this, here is the option.’”
In its first season, the show’s main character, Hannah, leaves behind a series of tapes explaining why she takes her life. But, Payne told FOX 12, it does not stop there.
“It graphically showed how to do it,” according to Payne.
The series also tackles other taboo topics like rape and school shootings, portraying those too in graphic detail.
Payne suggests some good came out of the show’s debut, in that, it began a dialogue about mental health.
“It started a conversation about suicide but had no boundaries,” Payne said.
He recommends parents continue that conversation by asking their child important questions.
“Have you had thoughts of hurting yourself? Have you had thoughts of ending your own life?”
A conversation, he said, could strengthen their relationship.
He also recommends giving your children healthy options to tackle concerns about school, your family dynamics, social media pressures and body image issues, which, Payne says, are common triggers for teens.
FOX 12’s Better Together initiative focuses on ways that our community promotes mental wellness.
If you, or someone you know needs help, there are people ready to listen. For a list of resources, visit kptv.com/news/better_together/.
