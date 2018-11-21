VANCOUVER, OR (KPTV) - A 16-year-old girl turned herself in at the U.S.-Mexico border in connection with the robbery of a man that was followed by the abduction of a 4-year-old girl by the child’s mother in Vancouver.
Sherri Trigueros was extradited to Clark County on Monday and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on Measure 11-equivalent charges of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery.
Court documents state Trigueros was involved in the kidnapping and robbery of a man on Oct. 24. In that case, court documents state the victim was bound with duct tape for 12 hours while the suspects stole his car and credit cards.
Police said after that robbery, 21-year-old Esmeralda Lopez Lopez abducted her 4-year-old daughter during a supervised court-allowed visit at the Vancouver Mall. The child, Aranza Ochoa Lopez, had been in state custody since last year.
An Amber Alert was briefly issued in California, but later canceled at the request of Vancouver police who said they received word Lopez may have crossed into Mexico with her daughter.
Lopez and her daughter have not been located.
Trigueros is the fourth suspect arrested in this case. Two of the previously arrested suspects are 18 years old, while the other suspect is 15.
Police said Trigueros, before turning herself in, was last seen with Lopez at the Vancouver Mall. Trigueros was also seen traveling with Lopez and her daughter after the abduction, according to investigators.
Trigueros is also facing a charge of first-degree custodial interference in connection with the abduction of the girl, according to court documents.
Lopez’s mother told FOX 12 last month that she didn’t think Aranza was in danger, but she described Lopez as “a desperate young mother and that worries me.”
