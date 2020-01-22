CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) – A teenage driver who caused a fiery crash in Cornelius while driving drunk last year was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Natalie Saiz-Amezquita was rushed to a Portland trauma hospital in a helicopter after crashing into a Toyota Camry on South 12th Avenue near South Dogwood Street in February 2019, investigators said.
According to investigators, the impact of the collision caused Saiz-Amezquita’s Jeep to spin and hit a parked Chevrolet Silverado and later catch fire.
Deputies said neighbors pulled Saiz-Amezquita unconscious from the red 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
After Saiz-Amezquita was released from the hospital, the sheriff's office said she was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree criminal mischief, and reckless driving.
Saiz-Amezquita, who was 18 at the time of the crash, pleaded guilty in late November 2019 to DUII and one count of assault in the fourth degree. All other charges against her were dismissed.
