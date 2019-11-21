HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - The teenage girl who drowned at the Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center Wednesday night has been identified.
On Thursday, police identified the girl as 14-year-old Nabila Maazouz. She was a freshman at Oregon Episcopal School and a member of the Liberty High School swim team.
Officers and medics responded to the center prior to 9:30 p.m. after Maazouz was found underwater following swim practice.
Police said the swimmers had pulled the cover over the outdoor pool before leaving the water. When they started leaving the center, the team discovered Maazouz was missing.
According to police, Maazouz was found about 20 to 25 minutes later and was pulled from the water. Facility staff attempted to resuscitate her, but were not successful.
Maazouz's family says she dreamed of one day becoming an astronaut.
Member of her family did not want to speak on camera but said Maazouz was a happy girl who always had a smile on her face.
Her sister described her as athletic and a strong swimmer. She said Maazouz had always wanted to be on a swim team, and this year was her first opportunity.
Police told FOX 12 they are still trying to determine if Maazouz was in the pool at the time the cover was pulled over or if she got in after the cover was on.
"Our hearts go out to the kids who were here, to the coaches, to the staff here at the center, to the family of Nabila and to everyone else who was touched by this tragedy," Sgt. Eric Bunday with the police department said.
Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center was closed Thursday and could be closed into Friday, according to staff.
Oregon Episcopal School provided FOX 12 with this statement on Maazouz's death:
"The entire OES community is deeply saddened by the loss of Nabila Maazouz, a ninth-grader at our school. Her passing will be felt profoundly throughout OES and beyond, and our hearts are with Nabila's family and friends. Our counselors and chaplains are supporting students, faculty and staff who are grieving, and students are making use of quiet spaces on campus to reflect and share as they process this difficult news."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
