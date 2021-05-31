SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A 15-year-old teenager died after getting trapped under a vehicle in Salem early Monday morning, according to Salem Police Department.
Officers and Salem Fire Department responded to a call of a person pinned beneath a car in the south parking lot of Riverfront Park at 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they went to work to rescue the injured teen from underneath the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
According to police, four friends were driving through a parking lot when the 16-year-old girl driver pulled over. The teenage boy got out of the car and climbed onto the hood. The driver moved forward, and the boy slid off the hood and ultimately became pinned underneath.
Another girl in the group immediately called 911 while another teen attempted to get help.
SPD said they would not be releasing the names of the victim or those involved due to their ages.
