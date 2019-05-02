CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver Fire crews had to rescue a teenage boy off a cliff after he became stuck early Thursday morning.
Vancouver Fire said crews were dispatched to the area of Southeast 192nd Avenue and Southeast Brady Road at around 3 a.m.
According to Vancouver Fire, the teen was with a group of friends. He jumped a fence and became stuck about 30 to 40 feet up a cliff, and apparently his friends left him there.
Vancouver Fire brought in their heavy rescue and technical rescue teams.
One person in a harness was sent over the edge and harnessed the teen. They were then slowly and safely lowered down.
No injuries were reported.
Vancouver Fire told FOX 12 that police also responded, but there's no word that a crime was committed or that the teen will face charges.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.