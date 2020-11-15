CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A teenager died, and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Clark County on Saturday.
Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of Northeast 139th Street and Northeast 72nd Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. after a caller reported that a full-size GMC pickup truck had struck a 2007 Honda Civic coupe.
The Honda Civic's driver, a 16-year-old boy, and the passenger, a 14-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital with "Significant life-threatening injuries," according to police. The 14-year-old girl later died from her injuries.
The pickup's driver, Timothy McCaughey, 37, of Battle Ground, remained at the scene and was not injured in the crash. The names of the teenagers will not be released due to their age.
According to a preliminary investigation, the Honda Civic was traveling west on Northeast 139th Street when it pulled out and into the path of the pickup truck, hitting the civic just behind the driver's door.
According to the sheriff's office, east and west traffic on Northeast 139th Street is controlled by a stop sign at the intersection; there is no stop sign for north and south traffic on Northeast 72nd Avenue, and the speed limit is 50 mph.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Todd Young at Todd.Young@clark.wa.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.