SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager was shot at a Salem park Thursday afternoon when the friends he was with accidentally discharged a gun they weren't supposed to have.

According to Salem Police, officers responded about 5:15 p.m. to a shooting at Secor Park. When they arrived, they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound below the waist. He was taken to Salem Health and is expected to survive.

Officers later learned that five teens, one female and four males between 13 and 16 years old, were in the wooded area of the park with two handguns. One of the teens was handling a gun when it discharged and struck the other teen.

Two of the male teens were arrested and taken to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and reckless endangering.

Police have not released any additional information.