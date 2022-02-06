VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver police said a teenager was injured in a drive-by shooting on Saturday night.

Police said at about 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots heard in the 500 block of Southeast 123rd Avenue. While they responded, a hospital reported the victim, a 17-year-old teenager with gunshot wounds, had just arrived. Police said his injuries are non-life-threatening.

VPD said multiple shell casings were found in the area. Two other vehicles were hit by gunfire.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made or if there is a suspect description. Detectives are continuing to investigate.