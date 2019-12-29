2 teenagers arrested after stabbing at house party in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Two teenagers were arrested after a stabbing at a house party in Beaverton early Sunday.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, just after 1:15 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in the 300 block of Southwest Devonwood Avenue.
Deputies say an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy called 911 saying they had been at the house when they were both stabbed and were on Highway 26 driving to the hospital.
While on the phone, the victims saw a Portland police officer and pulled over to get help. Deputies say the officer provided medical aid to the victims while calling for paramedics.
Deputies say the 18-year-old had one stab wound in his neck and shoulder area and a second in his shoulder blade, and the 17-year-old had been stabbed in the side of his rib cage. Both were transported to local hospitals and were later released.
Meanwhile, deputies and detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit went to the house where the stabbing occurred.
The sheriff’s office said several teens who live at the home hosted a party, which included underage drinking.
According to deputies, when some of the guests were asked to leave, a fight broke out. Deputies say a 15-year-old boy stabbed the victims, and another 15-year-old boy joined in the fight.
A black folding knife believed to have been used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene.
Deputies say the 15-year-old suspected of stabbing the two victims was lodged at the juvenile detention center on charges of assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and assault in the third degree. The other 15-year-old boy was lodged at the juvenile detention center on a charge of assault in the third degree.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
