GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 23-year-old man on New Year's Eve.
Police said Zion Evans and Jacob Cadle, both 18, are facing charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.
On Dec. 31, officers responded to a shooting in the 18800 block of Northeast Irving Court and found two men shot inside a Dodge pickup.
The driver, Joshua Cermack, was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner determined he died from a gunshot wound.
The passenger, identified as 19-year-old Christian Stai, suffered life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized.
Detectives were able to identify the suspects through witness statements, cell phone records and surveillance video, according to court documents.
According to police, Cadle and Evans were arrested Monday night after the East Metro SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 18500 block of Northeast Everett Street.
Police said the shooting is believed to be drug related.
No other details have been released, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
18 years old, what a waste
