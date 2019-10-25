Teens charged with N. Portland murder identified; court documents outline deadly shooting

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two of three teenage murder suspects have been identified, and court documents outline a home invasion plot that preceded a deadly shooting in north Portland.
Aaron Criswell, 15, and Richard Jerome Rand IV, 15, are facing Measure 11 charges including first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, as well as charges of first-degree burglary and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. They are being charged as adults.
A third teen, a 14-year-old boy, was also arrested in connection with this case. Measure 11 crimes apply to underage suspects who are at least 15 years old, so the third teen is not being named at this time.
The investigation began the morning of Oct. 14. Ricky Malone Sr. was found injured on the 10200 block of North Mohawk Avenue and later pronounced dead.
His death was ruled a homicide from a gunshot wound.
Home invasion plot
Newly released court documents state Malone had been collecting bottles and cans from recycling bins, with plans to meet a family member at a redemption center later in the morning.
Investigators linked Malone’s death to a nearby home invasion on the 10200 block of North Midway Avenue, which was reported minutes before the shooting.
A probable cause affidavit states three masked suspects, including one in a “clown-style mask” and one with a shotgun, entered the home, but they were scared off by a person inside.
Investigators believe Criswell, Rand and the 14-year-old boy met on Oct. 14 and planned to commit a home invasion, according to court documents.
A probable cause affidavit states Criswell had a shotgun and Rand wore a clown-style mask.
According to the probable cause affidavit, after the three teenage suspects ran away from the home they had targeted, they came across Malone.
The 14-year-old boy and Criswell told police they were familiar with Malone from living in the neighborhood, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states the teens confronted Malone and demanded that he give them his vehicle, which was idling nearby.
When Malone refused, Criswell is accused of shooting him.
Victim’s car stolen
A shotgun was recovered later in the day on Oct. 14, according to court documents, after a homeowner located it in the shrubs along North Allegheny Avenue, a short distance from the shooting scene.
After the shooting, law enforcement received multiple reports that someone had crashed a car and ran away from the scene. Court documents state one of the hit-and-run victims got the license plate number of the car, which came back as belonging to Malone.
The car was recovered on the 8500 block of North Hodge Avenue, about two miles from the shooting scene. The car had a “significant amount of blood splatter” on the driver’s side, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states a receipt from Taco Bell was found in the car. Detectives went to the restaurant, viewed surveillance video and watched Malone’s car go through the drive-through several hours after he was killed.
Court documents state the driver was clearly visible in the surveillance video and identified as the 14-year-old suspect.
The boy was wearing a distinctive shirt that was later recovered from his parents’ home during the service of a search warrant. Additional items that belonged to Malone were also recovered from the home on the 8400 block of North Portsmouth Avenue, according to court documents.
A probable cause affidavit states Criswell admitted to shooting Malone in the chest with a shotgun and then throwing the gun away after the shooting. Court documents also state the 14-year-old boy acknowledged that they drove around in Malone’s car for several hours, before going to Taco Bell for food and then abandoning the car.
