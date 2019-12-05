Teens face serious charges for damaging tombstones at Forest Grove cemetery

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - A cemetery is supposed to be sacred ground, but that didn’t stop two teenagers from tearing down 20 tombstones at a peaceful Forest Grove plot.
Police say the two young men were caught in the act before running from officers. Both teens are now facing serious charges.
The caretaker of the Forest View Cemetery calls it a shameful, indecent act of vandalism, one that will cost at least five thousand dollars to fix.
“That’s the oldest one they tipped over I believe. And this one they broke the base. We’ll have to redo the concrete on that one,” Randy Ince, cemetery caretaker, said.
A cemetery is supposed to be sacred, but @ForestGrovePD says it didn’t stop 2 teens from tearing down TWENTY tombstones at Forest View. It’s hard not to get angry when you see the widespread damage. Police caught the boys in the act after running from officers. Story @ 10. #fox12 pic.twitter.com/ybHwNwmPwV— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) December 6, 2019
The preservation and protection of the peaceful plot is a deeply rooted profession for the caretaker. Ince says he can’t stop shaking his head in disbelief.
“I take pride in taking care of it, so to come out and see this…it just upsets me,” Ince said.
After 27 years of walking the same grounds, he says two intruders tossed over and tore down 20 tombstones. The now wrecked relics were standing strong since the 1800s.
“I’m disgusted," Ince said. "I’d like to ask the kids, why? I just don’t get it."
Forest Grove police say two teenage boys were spotted in the cemetery by a visitor laying flowers. Police quickly arrived and ran after the teens trying to escape.
“Now, we have to pick them all up, we have to redrill them, put new pins in them and re-glue them down, and that takes a long process,” Ince said.
And it’s an expensive one. The caretaker says he’s praying his insurance will help ease the pain and cover most of the costs.
“If it doesn’t, oh, I don’t know how we’ll pay for it, honestly, because it’s a struggle every day to make ends meet,” Ince said.
Each piece of granite and every chunk of limestone adds up quick. All while resurfacing grief, even for Ince, who knows some of the people buried below.
“I’d just like to ask them why, just why? I don’t’ see any enjoyment in this for anybody, especially the family. For a lot of them, there’s no more family, so they don’t even know,” Ince said.
The caretaker says the Oregon Historical Society is helping him track down all the families impacted by the vandalism. Police are not releasing the names of the suspects because of their age.
