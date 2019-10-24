Teens hailed as heroes for saving Clark County woman’s life

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Three teenagers are being hailed as heroes for saving a woman’s life in Clark County earlier this month.
Ashley Eggleston suffers from a heart defect and collapsed suddenly and stopped breathing Oct. 6. She was eating dinner in her dining room at the time, and her kids ran outside to get help, flagging down three young ladies in a passing car.
“We could hear them saying, ‘Our mom just fell down and we’re not sure what to do!’” Eva Sarkinen said. “And we went running into the house, she was on the kitchen floor lying down passed out.”
Eva, Emilee, and Kate worked together to help save Eggleston, calling 911 and performing CPR.
“I started talking to the operator and she wasn’t breathing by that point and her lips were blue,” Sarkinen said. “[The operator] walked me through CPR, told me where to put my hands and gave me a rhythm.”
Sarkinen kept going until medics arrived and rushed Eggleston to the hospital, where she stayed for six days.
“I think it’s pretty clear that if CPR hadn’t been started right away … it probably would have not been the same outcome,” Eggleston, a mother of three, said.
Eggleston is back at home recovering, but her family, she says, is now a little bigger.
“They’re amazing, I feel like they were there at the right time, it’s like they were meant to be there,” Eggleston said, referencing Eva, Emilee, and Kate. “They’ve become like family almost, you know, they’re amazing.”
Eggleston says she now has a defibrillator built into her chest that will kick in if this ever happens again. She says she plans on keeping in touch with the girls who saved her life.
