SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) – A successful water rescue in Scappoose Friday morning had unlikely help.
Two teenagers who had snuck out the night before and were trying to get home heard a woman’s cries for help as her car sat submerged under a Highway 30 bridge.
The teens managed to call for help and lead rescuers to her location.
At 4 a.m. Friday, two 15-year-olds were out where they shouldn’t be. Then they heard a woman’s scream, a call for help.
The teens were faced with a choice.
“He was, like, well if we pull someone over on the side of the highway, your mom is going to know you snuck out,” said one of the teens, Hunter Hering.
Hering admits they were scared.
They didn’t yet know why a woman was screaming under a bridge on an empty Highway 30 or who else was down there.
The two boys then decided to get help.
The water was moving fast, and they couldn’t see where her voice was coming from, so they tried to get someone to stop and help.
“I had to stand in the middle of the road to flag someone down ‘cause no one was stopping. Everyone just kept driving past us,” said Hering.
Finally, someone pulled over and called 911.
Firefighters were able to pull a 22-year-old woman out from underneath the bridge. Her car was partially submerged. She had fallen asleep at the wheel, leaving the roadway, and ending up in a creek.
“She said she doesn’t remember anything until she woke up underneath the bridge,” said Hering.
She told the boys she had been screaming for hours.
The two on their 3-mile walk back home were the only people in earshot.
“It’s a hard moment for a mom. It’s embarrassing, my kid snuck out and now the whole world’s knowing it,” said Hering’s mother, Shelly Sullivan.
Sullivan arrived to a scene of flashing lights with a vague idea of how her son, who was supposed to be in bed, was involved. A deputy explained.
“He just said, ‘Parent to parent, I know you’re probably mad, but he was here for a reason,’” Sullivan said. “And that’s where I’m proud. He could have chosen to keep going to not be in trouble and he could have went home and got in his bed and I wouldn’t known the wiser, but he chose to do the right thing… while he was doing the wrong thing.”
A life likely saved, thanks to the boys who broke the rules.
“I do… I think sneaking out saves lives and I think more kids should do it, that’s what I think,” Hering said.
Although she was stuck for quite a while and very cold, the woman tells FOX 12 she’s going to be OK. She says she’s very thankful for those two boys being there and she gave them both a big hug.
