PORTLAND (KPTV) – Another round of high temperatures in parts of Oregon and Washington that are expected to last through Saturday while a ridge of high pressure moves in.
Temperatures will increase across the state Thursday, soaring into the mid to upper 90s in the Portland metro area. Dangerous heat will stick around Friday and Saturday with warm overnight lows. The hottest day will be Friday, with high temps between 97 to 102 degrees.
Today was the first of a four day heatwave. The next few days will be uncomfortably hot, so make sure to drink lots of water and check on friends, family, and neighbors! pic.twitter.com/ztfQLOfO4m— Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) July 28, 2021
According to the FOX 12 weather team, Wednesday marked the fourth day in July that Portland has been at 90 degrees or hotter, and we'll add at least four days to that tally by the end of the month on Saturday.
So far, we've had three triple-digit days this year which includes the historic heatwave at the end of June. Our area will likely make four days on Friday. In Portland's record-keeping history, it has only hit four days at 100 degrees or hotter five times. We have also had five days at 100 degrees or hotter twice before.
Although temperatures are not expected the reach extreme levels like those seen last month during Oregon's historic heatwave, but still a good reminder to drink plenty of water, limit outside activities, stay in an air-conditioned room, bring pets inside and check on family and neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.