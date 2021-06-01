CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A temporary backyard burn ban has been issued for Clackamas County.
The ban was issued due to high heat and low humidity conditions. It is effective at noon on Tuesday until Friday at which time the Clackamas Fire Defense Board will reevaluate conditions.
Recreational fires are highly discouraged during the ban. Agricultural permit holders are still allowed to burn during this closure, according to the Clackamas Fire Defense Board.
If fire is posing a threat to life or property, people are asked to call 911 immediately. For all smoke complaints, visit DEQ's website here.
