OREGON (KPTV) – While mask mandates continue, Tuesday is the deadline day for the Oregon Health Authority to make a decision on the temporary mask mandate that is set to expire.
State officials have said wearing a mask indoors helps protect against the spread of COVID, but it’s been a controversial requirement since day one.
Legally, the state can’t extend the temporary mask mandate any longer. The state can make the rule permanent, although health officials say permanent doesn’t mean we will wear masks forever.
It really means mask mandates stay in place until officials decide they’re no longer needed and repeal or rescind the mandate.
Still, in a series of mask mandate hearings the state held last month, officials got pushback despite the wide spread of the Omicron-variant at the time.
“I don’t even like masks at all. I’m over masks,” says Tila McCutcheon. “Based on data when it’s going up or down, we shouldn’t wear masks at all.”
A sample opinion of parents near the Oregon Zoo Monday found most were OK with masks.
“I think sometimes logic has gone out the window with some of these mandates but keeping other people safe is the most important thing,” says Natalie Folkert. “I think masks are a good way to do that.”
Kelsey Terry also says she felt there was a need for masks after a temporary cease in mandates last summer.
“Didn’t we attempt to do that last summer? It blew up with the Delta-variant,” Terry says. “Let’s just stay the course and get rid of this thing once and for all.”