CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A temporary outdoor burn ban has been issued for Clark County effective Tuesday.
The ban on all land clearing and residential burning in the county was issued due to increased fire danger.
Officials said the ban will be in place until April 21 or until conditions change.
Clark County Interim Fire Marshal Dan Young is temporarily canceling all burning permits. Permits can be reissued or extended when the ban is lifted, officials said.
The Pacific Cascade Region of Department of Natural Resources will be changing the wildfire danger rating to "moderate" for Clark, Cowlitz, and Skamania counties. This prohibits all debris burning on DNR protected lands.
Recreational campfires are still allowed if built in improved fire pits in designated campgrounds, such as commercial campgrounds and local, county and state parks. On private land, recreational fires are permitted when built according to the following regulations:
- Recreational fires must be in metal-, stone- or masonry-lined fire pits in improved campgrounds or purchased from home and garden stores.
- Size may not exceed 3 feet in diameter by 2 feet in height.
- Fires must be at least 25 feet from a structure or other combustible material and have at least 20 feet of clearance from overhead fuels such as tree limbs, patio covers or carports.
- Fires must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16 years old with the ability and tools to extinguish the fire. Tools include a shovel and either five gallons of water or a water hose connected and working.
- Portable outdoor fireplaces, also known as patio fireplaces, should not be operated within 15 feet of a structure or combustible material. They must always be used according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Completely extinguish recreational fires by covering them with water or moist soil and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch.
- Self-contained camp stoves are a safe and easy alternative to camp fires for cooking.
For more information, please contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 564-397-2186.
