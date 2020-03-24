WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - Besides health care workers, some of the hardest working people in the country right now are truck drivers. As a thank you for their hard work, the Woodland community has set up a new truck stop for them.
A number of rest areas across the country have closed to help stop the spread of the virus, but truckers still need a place to rest.
Woodland Public Schools officials, along with community volunteers, have decided to open up the Woodland High School parking lot as a rest stop for long-haul truckers.
"Let’s help our truckers. These guys are going to fill our shelves. We’re going to get our groceries, our pasta, our toilet paper, and if we take care of them, they’ll take care of us. And on the other side of this, however long it is, we are all going to be happy. That’s my hope," said Eric Hansen, community volunteer.
Truckers will be able to use the gym, bathrooms, and shower facilities. And if they need to stretch their legs, they can use the track.
The school district is also working with local restaurants and members of the community to see about getting hot meals to the drivers.
According to the American Trucking Association, truckers move the vast majority of our stuff, so making sure they have a place to rest and eat will help them and the rest of the country.
