BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The heat across the Northwest has sent many people looking for a place to cool off. In Beaverton, the record-breaking temps prompted some food cart owners at BG’s Food Cartel to close early on Wednesday.
“When the sun comes out my numbers reflect it, but except when the sun comes out this hot,” Smaaken Waffle Sandwiches owner Melanie Walker said.
Wednesday afternoon they were closing things down and headed to the river. Last night she says temps got close to 110-degrees inside the cart. She says they’d rather employees be out enjoying the weather than dealing with the heat.
“We were told by one of our employees last night that it was 106 degrees inside the cart so we actually made the choice to closed at this location,” Walker said.
They were not the only cart to close because of heat.
Others however stayed open.
James King, the owner of the Frying Scotsman says temps in his cart soared on Wednesday.
“Yeah it gets like a 120-125 on day like this when we are frying,” King said.
Several carts at the Beaverton food cart pod said they had air conditioning so they were staying open, while others planned to reopen later in the evening when things cooled off.
Many were looking forward to temperatures dropping the next few days.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
