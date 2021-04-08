Ten people forced out of their homes after Albany apartment fire

Image: Albany Fire Department

ALBANY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters say one apartment is a total loss and multiple others suffered smoke and water damage after flames broke out on Thursday morning.

The Albany Fire Department responded to a first alarm apartment fire at Madison Apartments at 10:36 a.m. Crews found an upstairs apartment on fire with heavy black smoke.

It was determined all occupants were evacuated from the complex. The fires were extinguished by 11:08 a.m. and no firefighters were injured. One pet was reported to be in the apartment at the time of the fire but was not found.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

