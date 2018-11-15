GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A Gresham apartment complex is riddled with more than 20 bullet holes after a home-invasion early Thursday morning.
Police said one innocent bystander, a woman, was hit by a bullet in her leg. Officers said she will be ok. Neighbors said the woman was sleeping in her apartment when she was shot.
Police are releasing few details about this shooting, only saying a gunman showed up to the Cavalier Townhouse Apartments on 162nd Avenue in northeast Gresham, looking to shoot an “intended target.”
Officers said the man fired off several rounds before taking off. Police said the intended target is okay. Police would not elaborate on the details of what happened inside one apartment unit, citing the ongoing investigation and they could not say if anything was stolen from that apartment, or if the target knew the gunman.
“We were all on the floor, we all got down to ground level. My entire apartment shook,” said one tenant who was too nervous to go on camera.
“I was just like freaking out, it felt like it was right there in my living room. And that poor lady who got shot…” said Alexis, who lives at the apartment complex.
One man showed our FOX 12 reporter three bullet holes from the inside of his apartment. One bullet, he said, flew through his bathroom into his closet, finally lodging itself inside his shoe.
Neighbors pointed to one apartment unit now covered with plywood, saying that is where the bullets came from.
“It brings back a lot of PTSD from when I was younger….being robbed at gunpoint and things of that nature, so its traumatizing,” one tenant said.
The violence is resurfacing some painful memories for some. Leaving one tenant with a message to the shooter:
“Turn yourself in. You injured someone and could have taken someone’s life, do what’s right.”
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Gresham police at 503-823-3333.
