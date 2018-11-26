PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - People living at one of Portland’s largest apartment complexes say they have had enough.
Tenants at Wimbledon Square and Gardens in southeast Portland say neglected maintenance has led to issues including days without water and residents being kept from their homes because of construction.
Several tenants formed a union to demand change at the complex off Southeast 28th Avenue.
“A bunch of us decided, 'hey, let’s form a union, we will get together and make our voices heard,'” Sam Bevington, a tenant, said.
Monday, they took a letter to management demanding rent abatement. The group says they are paying fair market rental rates but are not getting what they are paying for.
Some people who live at the complex say they go without water with or without notice.
“It’s very frustrating,” Tabitha Keefer, another tenant, said. “I would come home from working in the kitchen after eight or nine hours to not be able to take a shower.”
Keefer has lived at the complex for a year and a half.
“We want to see basic livability conditions,” Keefer said. “For example, my rent is $1,500 a month for a two bedroom, I have had my water shut off 45 times in the last nine months.”
She says other people who live at the complex go days without being able to get into their own homes.
In May, a jury awarded $20 million to a man who says he fell through a walkway and was hurt at his southeast Portland apartment complex.
According to Robbie Trebelhorn’s lawsuit, the owner of the Wimbledon Square Apartments, Prime Group, was negligent with repairs and their negligence caused him to fall through the concrete walkway in Feb. 2016.
FOX 12 reached out to the property management for comment and has not heard back.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
