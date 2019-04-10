PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Tenants at one Portland apartment complex say their home is unsafe and they're fed up with waiting years for results.
Those tenants staged a protest in front of "Income Property Management."
That's the company that manages "The Yards" apartment complex on northwest Naito.
Tenants also presented a letter to the company with their demands.
They say repair requests go unanswered, mold and vermin problems pile-up and crime near their homes is on the rise.
Late Wednesday afternoon, we received a response from Income Property Management.
It says in part: Income Property Management is an Oregon based company that works with many partners to help manage our community's affordable housing...we are committed to the on-going and substantial progress that has been made at The Yards and will continue working with residents, home forward and other partners to maintain a positive and welcoming environment for all of our residents.
