Tens of people impacted by Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - Firefighters are investigating after they say tens of people were impacted after a house fire in Longview Friday night.
The two-story home in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue has 30 rooms, according to fire officials. The blaze erupted in a room on the lower floor of the building.
Firefighters rushed to the scene and doused the flames, which they say were coming out of a window when they arrived.
One person from the second story of the home was taken to a hospital for possible smoke inhalation, according to firefighters. A second person requested to go to the hospital.
Officials say firefighters also helped people who had climbed from the second story of the home and onto a shed roof.
The American Red Cross is providing assistance and says numerous pets were also affected.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.