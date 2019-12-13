Tens of thousands of Oregonians could lose SNAP benefits next year

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Trump administration is proposing changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The proposed changes could impact more than 20,000 people in Oregon starting in 2020.
Some of the changes were finalized this week. President Trump has said the new rules will help encourage SNAP recipients to find jobs, but local representatives are pushing back.
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, along with U.S. Representatives Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici, met at north Portland's Village Market Friday to protest the changes.
Rep. Blumenauer called the proposal "inhumane."
"It's shameful, we shouldn't outsource our food policy to Ebenezer Scrooge," Rep. Blumenauer said during the news conference.
Happening NOW: U.S. Sens And Reps joining @oregonfoodbank & other organizations to talk about federal changes to SNAP and how that will impact Oregonians. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/g2c3IoC4NI— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) December 13, 2019
Sen. Merkley accused President Trump of taking food away from the poorest Americans.
According to Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon, the slashes to SNAP will amount to a $144 million loss in benefits across the state of Oregon. The benefit may end as early as April 1.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden said he's going to fight back to protect the people who need SNAP to feed their families.
"We are going to push back against these horrendous rules," Sen. Wyden said.
So far, the Trump administration has proposed four separate changes to SNAP that local leaders are concerned about. The first, involving how SNAP benefits impact immigrants, is currently stalled under a court order.
Another proposed change would take away the ability of states to look at heating and cooling bills when determining a family's benefit level.
A third proposed change, which would take effect April 1, would impact able-bodied adults without dependents. As written, people who fall into this category would only be able to receive benefits for a maximum of three months in a three-year span.
