(KPTV) – According to Portland General Electric, more than 80,000 households were without power early Wednesday morning.

As of 4:40 a.m., the following number of power outages were reported across the metro area counties:

  • Clackamas: 101 outages with 39,837 customers affected
  • Marion: 44 outages with 8,412 customers affected
  • Multnomah: 65 outages with 10,857 customers affected
  • Polk: 6 outages with 262 customers affected
  • Washington: 53 outages with 19,860 customers affected
  • Yamhill: 18 outages with 1,310 customers affected

In total, PGE reported 287 outages, which were impacting service for 80,538 customers.

The power outages follow a day of eventful, stormy weather Tuesday.

By 6:30 a.m., power had be restored to about 18,000 affected customers. 

Check the live PGE outage map for updates here.

