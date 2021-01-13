(KPTV) – According to Portland General Electric, more than 80,000 households were without power early Wednesday morning.
As of 4:40 a.m., the following number of power outages were reported across the metro area counties:
- Clackamas: 101 outages with 39,837 customers affected
- Marion: 44 outages with 8,412 customers affected
- Multnomah: 65 outages with 10,857 customers affected
- Polk: 6 outages with 262 customers affected
- Washington: 53 outages with 19,860 customers affected
- Yamhill: 18 outages with 1,310 customers affected
In total, PGE reported 287 outages, which were impacting service for 80,538 customers.
The power outages follow a day of eventful, stormy weather Tuesday.
It's now officially the wettest day in 3+ years in Portland; we just passed the 1.50" mark this past hour. We had two relatively dry winters = makeup time! @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Yrtk96P69X— Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) January 13, 2021
By 6:30 a.m., power had be restored to about 18,000 affected customers.
Check the live PGE outage map for updates here.
