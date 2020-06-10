PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With demonstrators across from Portland City Hall calling for sweeping police reforms Wednesday afternoon, city commissioners took public comments on proposed changes to the Portland Police Bureau.
"What I want to say as I set the pace for today is that tensions are high," Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who chaired Wendesday's public hearing, which was held remotely, said.
The two organizations that organized Wednesday's gathering at Terry Schrunk Plaza, Don't Shoot PDX and Care Not Cops, have made several specific demands for police reform, including cutting PPB's budget by $50 million and discontinuing police presence at protests.
Corrected: Don’t Shoot PDX and Care Not Cops have a list of 13 demands for city leaders, including cutting $50 million from police budget, eliminating SERT, Neighborhood Response Team, Behavioral Health Unit. #fox12oregon— Simon Gutierrez (@sggutierrez) June 10, 2020
The organizations also called for demilitarizing the police bureau, paying reparations for black residents targeted by gang policing and the war on drugs.
During Wednesday's public hearing, several people made similar requests.
"With the funds allocated to PPB, we could provide housing for every houseless person in Portland, several times over," Lauren Leffer said.
Commissioners will continue taking public comments on Thursday before voting on the city budget.
