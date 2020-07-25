PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon and the Department of Homeland Security said in a teleconference call on Saturday, that federal officers’ presence in Portland is dependent on whether protests downtown can remain peaceful.
“If DHS and the US Marshall Service deem that the courthouse can stand and can have integrity and it’s not subject to damage or attack then the officers will go home,” Craig Gabriel, the Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, said.
So far, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon said that since July 60 people have been arrested or detained by federal law enforcement. Of those, 46 are pending criminal charges that include 30 misdemeanors, eight felonies and eight violations. Fourteen people have been arrested or detained and then released without charges. The crimes range from assaults on officers to arson, creating damage or hazard and disorderly conduct.
People who live and work in the area said they’re tired of the violence but there are differing views on how to make it stop.
Jose Sandoval said he’s lived in Portland for 14 years and thinks the presence of federal officers is making things worse.
“I think things were calming down before the feds came to town and now it just seems like it’s been made worse by their presence,” Sandoval said.
Michael Rogers, who also lives in the downtown area, said there’s not enough being done by the city to stop the rioting and violence that happens each night.
“When one area of government can’t take control of the situation, the next level steps in,” Rogers said. “And yes, I do believe that a lot more people need to step in whether it’s the state and if they won’t do then the federal government needs to step in, yes.”
What both men do agree on is that it’s surreal seeing the destruction left behind after each night of clashes between protesters and law enforcement.
“It’s depressing seeing what’s going on in our city and I’ve lived here like 14 years and I just feel like I’m walking at a funeral,” Sandoval said.
Rogers said it’s so bad he doesn’t want to live here anymore.
“I used to love Portland and I used to call Portland my home for years. I used to always know I’d come back to Portland and for the first time in my life I want to be somewhere else,” Rogers said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.