VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A tentative agreement has been reached between Clark College and the faculty union, college officials said Tuesday evening.
Faculty members had been on strike since Monday, and classes had been canceled.
The faculty union was calling for higher pay for all faculty, including part-time professors, so the school can stay competitive and attract new staff.
Negotiations between the two sides had been ongoing since the fall of 2018.
Details of the agreement reached Tuesday are still being finalized between the college and the union.
Clark College says the union has scheduled a general membership meeting for 1 p.m. Wednesday. Members of the union will review the tentative contract before taking a ratification vote.
No other details of the agreement will be available until after the meeting.
Clark College officials say classes remain canceled on Wednesday, and they will work with the faculty to determine the next steps in resuming classes for the winter quarter.
The college says it will update students following the union’s ratification vote.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.