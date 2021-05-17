PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts has been named the NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for May.

This is the first time this season and the eighth time in his career that Stotts has been given the honor by the NBA, the team announced Monday.

Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, secure 6th seed for playoffs PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — After meeting to close out the regular season, the Trail Blazers and t…

Stotts led the Blazers to a 7-2 record for the month, which tied for the third-best mark in the league. The Blazers secured their eighth straight playoff berth Sunday night after beating the Denver Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale. The Blazers wound up with the sixth seed, which means they'll face the Nuggets in the opening round.

The team says Stotts is the 13th coach to lead a franchise to eight or more consecutive postseasons since the 1970-71 campaign.

With a victory against the Houston Rockets on May 10, Stotts became the second coach in franchise history to lead the Blazers to 400 wins and the 28th coach in league history to win 400 games with a single franchise.

The NBA also named Damian Lillard as the Western Conference Player of the Week. That was the third time this season and 12th time in his career that Lillard has received the honor.