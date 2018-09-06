LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A recreational health advisory for water contact at Nye Beach was lifted on Thursday.
The Oregon Health Authority said testing showed that fecal bacteria levels have subsided
The health authority was issued Aug. 28 after water samples showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters.
Results from later samples taken by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality showed lower bacteria levels.
As a result, contact with the water no longer poses a higher-than-normal risk. However, officials recommend staying out of large pools on the beach that are frequented by birds, and runoff from those pools, because the water may contain increased bacteria from fecal matter.
For more information, visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website at www.healthoregon.org/beach or call 971-673-0482, or call the OHA at 877-290-6767.
