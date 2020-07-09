GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested after driving from Texas to Oregon to have sexual contact with a girl after contacting her on social media, according to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
Keith Maclin, 60, allegedly contacted the juvenile on Wednesday. While speaking to her online, he made plans to meet with her to have sexual contact, according to investigators.
Detectives monitored Maclin as he traveled through Oregon and detained him in Grants Pass.
Maclin was later lodged at the Josephine County Jail, where he is facing charges including online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree and luring a minor.
Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information to contact the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety at 541-450-6260.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.