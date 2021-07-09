LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Texas man died after being hit by an Amtrak train in Linn County on Friday morning, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said it received a call at 6:30 a.m. on Friday from the train company that said their engineer had reported hitting someone on the tracks. The tracks are located east of I-5, along Highway 164, going towards Jefferson. When deputies responded, they found 45-year-old Steven Graham of Texas dead.
LCSO said Graham was walking his bicycle along one of the rails of the track. The train was unable to stop before hitting him. The sheriff’s office said it’s unknown why he was on the tracks or where he was coming from.
Why people still, after a 194 years, walk on tracks is beyond a normal person's comprehension.
How'd he manage to get hit ? Trains don't exactly sneak up on you, y'know ?
