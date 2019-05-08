PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in a conspiracy to traffic marijuana grown in Portland to Texas, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
Trent Lamar Knight, 31, pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiring to manufacture, possess with intent to distribute, and distribute marijuana, maintaining drug-involved premises and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
As part of this investigation, the attorney’s office says federal authorities seized approximately 11,000 marijuana plants, 546 pounds of processed marijuana, more than $2.8 million in cash, 51 firearms, 26 vehicles, trailers, pieces of heavy equipment, a yacht, and three houses used as marijuana grow sites, all since August 2017.
The attorney’s office says drug proceeds in the form of bulk U.S. currency were returned to Oregon via U.S. mail and passenger luggage on commercial airlines.
Knight is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 14.
As part of his plea agreement, Knight has agreed to forfeit any criminally-derived proceeds and property used to facilitate his crimes identified by the government prior to sentencing.
According to the attorney’s office, conspiring to manufacture, possess with intent to distribute, and distribute marijuana and maintaining drug involved premises carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and a lifetime of supervised release. Using or carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime carries a maximum sentence of life in prison with a mandatory minimum of seven years, a $250,000 fine and five years’ supervised release.
Co-defendants Brittany Lesanta Kizzee, 28, of Houston, Paul Eugene Thomas, 38, and Raleigh Dragon Lau, 33, both of Portland; and Cole William Griffiths, 30, of Hood River, Oregon have all pleaded guilty on related charges.
Griffiths and Thomas will be sentenced Aug. 5 and 6 this year and Kizzee and Lau will be sentenced Aug. 7.
Co-defendant Jody Tremayne Wafer, 29, also of Houston, is scheduled for trial on June 18, 2019.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
