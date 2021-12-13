PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for hitting a Deputy U.S. Marshal with a hammer during a protest in downtown Portland last year, the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon announced Monday.

Jacob Michael Gaines, 24, was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison, along with three years of supervised released. Gaines pleaded guilty in September to assaulting a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, at about 1 a.m. on July 11, 2020, Gaines was seen using a hammer to break through a barricaded entrance at the federal courthouse. Law enforcement were staged inside the courthouse. After Gaines drove a hole through plywood, Deputy U.S. Marshals came out of the door to prevent him from getting into the closed building.

As the marshals were coming out of the door, Gaines struck a Deputy U.S. Marshal three times with the hammer. The deputy deflected the blows to prevent serious injury, but in the process was struck in the left shoulder, lower neck and upper back. While being struck, the deputy held onto Gaines while other officers handcuffed him and placed him under arrest.

Gaines has been in custody since his arrest the night of the incident, according to the U.S. attorney's office.