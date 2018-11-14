PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Members of the Kerns neighborhood will mark a dark day in their neighborhood's history by remembering a man who was brutally murdered there.
On Wednesday, community members put up new street signs to remember 28-year-old Mulugeta Seraw, an Ethiopian immigrant who was beaten to death with a baseball bat by three white supremacists 30 years ago.
At the time of Seraw's murder, many in Portland didn't think that kind of hate or hate crime could happen here. Seraw's murder led to hate crime legislation in Oregon, as well as marches and rallies against hate and racism.
On Tuesday, groups against hate crimes gathered at Portland State University to remember Seraw, reflect on his murder, and also talk about racism in Oregon today.
"We have people all across the city, the county, the state, the nation who are facing day-to-day hate incidents that might not rise to the level of a murder, of a crime per se, but that are affecting their lives, that are scaring communities and that are establishing a system of power and dominance that push people in corners," said Kari Koch, with Portland United Against Hate.
Seraw was living in the United States to study at Portland State University.
Seraw was killed by three members of a groups called "East Side White Pride." Authorities said he was killed because he was black.
The three men, Kenneth Murray Mieske, Kyle Brewster, and Steve Strasser, were also members of another group called White Aryan Resistance (WAR). They were later convicted.
Seraw's father and young son from Ethiopia, also filed a civil suit against a California white supremacist who they said incited the trio to commit violence against blacks. They won that suit.
Seraw's death led to a greater awareness of racial violence in Portland, and it led some civil rights activists across the country to call Portland a "skinhead city."
In addition to the street signs, Mayor Ted Wheeler will present a proclamation during a City Council meeting to commemorate the anniversary.
While the community remembers the tragic events of 30 years ago, the FBI just released statistics on hate crimes from last year.
In Oregon, the FBI says there were 146 hate crimes in 2017. In 2016, 104 were reported. More cities took part last year in tracking these types of crimes than the year before.
Nearly half of the crimes from last year were reported in Eugene. The city saw 72 cases.
Portland had 14 cases of hate crimes last year.
These types of crimes include people being targeted for race, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
